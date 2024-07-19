DC Bajaur holds law and order meeting with tribal leaders

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bajaur, Muhammad Anwar ul Haq on Friday held a meeting with district elders and regional leaders to discuss law and order in the area.

According to DC Office, Tribal elders, political and social figures participated in the meeting.

They had a detailed discussion on the law and order situation, security concerns and other regional problems faced in Bajaur district.

The DC assured the participants that the issues raised would be addressed on a priority basis.

The meeting participants agreed to take joint measures to improve the law and order situation in the district.

The meeting was an effort by the district administration to engage with local community leaders and address their concerns regarding security and regional problems.