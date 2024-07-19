Kidnapped child recovered from Katcha area dacoits

Rajanpur police conducted a targeted operation against Dado Bangiyani gang of dacoits in notorious Katcha area and recovered a child they had kidnapped a few days back, police said on Friday.

The operation was conducted at a time when the criminals were trying to sell the kidnapped child to another gang for monetary gains.

DPO Rajanpur Captain (Retired) Dost Muhammad told APP that a child Hashim Malik was kidnapped few days back and a man was injured in the criminal activity.

Police kept tracking the mobility of criminals through digital technology and when Dado Bangyani gang brought the child to Rakh Shahwali to hand it over to another gang, police reached there and started taking position while moving forward. However, in the meantime, criminals opened fire at the police.

Police also returned fire forcing the dacoits to flee leaving the child behind.

Police handed over the child to parents.

Citizens hailed police for its successful operation.