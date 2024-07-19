Romina Khurshid lauds UK support for Pakistan’s climate action

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina, Khurshid Alam lauded the UK’s support for Pakistan’s Climate action as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and government of United Kingdom have agreed to enhance collaboration to address climate change and environmental issues in Pakistan.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, and a UK Embassy delegation met her led by Development Director, Jo Moire, on Friday, a news release said.

She said this collaboration marks a significant step forward in the fight against climate change, and both countries are committed to working together to address this global challenge.

Khurshid Alam stressed the importance of bridging civil society, academia, and corporate sectors in both nations to tackle the pressing issues of climate change and environmental degradation. She highlighted the urgent need for tangible actions to mitigate global warming impacts, preemptively address flood risks, and support vulnerable farming communities.

The Coordinator noted that shifting weather patterns have significantly impacted agricultural productivity threatening food security and livelihoods with the country facing billions of dollars in economic losses from climate-related disasters in the past.

The UK delegation presented a report to the Coordinator aimed at bolstering Pakistan’s climate resilience, and both sides agreed to work together to implement sustainable agricultural practices and mitigate future impacts.