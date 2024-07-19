CTD Punjab detains ‘close associate’ of Osama bin Laden in Gujrat

In a notable development, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab announced on Friday that Amin al-Haq, a close associate of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, has been arrested.

DIG CTD Usman Akram Gonadal explained that Haq was apprehended during an intelligence-driven operation in Sarai Alamgir, a town in the Gujrat district.

Haq, who has been linked with bin Laden since 1996, was identified as one of the top operatives of the extremist group and was involved in various terrorist activities. Notably, he was responsible for coordinating security for the late Al-Qaeda leader and has been designated a terrorist by the United Nations.

DIG Gonadal revealed that a case has been filed against Haq and investigations will focus on how a high-profile terrorist ended up in Pakistan.

“He was last spotted in Afghanistan in 2021 and holds a Pakistani ID card with addresses in Lahore and Haripur,” added the CTD officer.

The United Nations Security Council designated Haq as a terrorist on January 25, 2001. Following the U.S. raid that killed bin Laden in Abbottabad in 2011, Haq’s arrest marks a significant turn in the ongoing efforts against global terrorism.