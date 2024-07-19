A relentless firing of bullets in a packed hall of a Shia mosque on Monday night stunned Oman, a quiet country with a well-trained security force, a non-interventionist state policy and little history of sectarian violence. However, its diverse societal fabric did not come to its aid when three of its citizens emerged as “suicide attackers” firing on worshippers and putting an active resistance against security personnel.

The radical Islamic State was quick to claim responsibility in what can only be described as a pompous strategy to flex its muscles and operations to recruit in the Sultanates. This extremist group has, over the years, repeatedly caused mayhem by orchestrating violent attacks around the world, targetting innocent civilians and reminding the states of their presence.

March’s attack on a concert hall in Russia and a string of suicide bombings in Iran in January underscore how the IS, although defeated in Iraq and Syria years ago, still pines for its reign of shock and terror. According to American statistics, their attacks, doubling from last year, are a sign that they are nowhere near done and still strive to show their resilience to their followers. An apocalyptic caliphate may not have proved triumphant but the virulently radical vision still exists.

The IS has demonstrated a particular disdain for Shia Muslims, whom they consider to be heretics, and has targeted Shia mosques and communities in a bid to sow discord and division among Muslims. Their ability to inspire and mobilize followers, even in relatively peaceful countries and those far outside the original radar, is a cause for concern and highlights the need for continued vigilance and cooperation in the fight against extremism.

As for Oman, the attack has sent shockwaves through the local community, threatening to destabilise the delicate balance of coexistence that has existed for centuries. It can only be hoped that the administration would take this attack as a wake-up call, using all of its resources to promote tolerance in the face of extremism while establishing a concerted and coordinated response against such outfits and their recruits. *