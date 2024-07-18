PPL commences oil & gas production in Punjab

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), an oil and gas exploration firm, announced commencement of hydrocarbon production from a new development well, Adhi South-8 well, located in the Pothwar region, Punjab.

The E&P, a key supplier of natural gas in the country, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to disclose that as part of our continuous efforts towards increasing production of oil and gas, production has commenced from Adhi South-8, a new development well drilled in Adhi Mining Lease,” the company said in a notice.

Adhi Mining Lease is operated by PPL with a 39% working interest along with joint venture partners Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) and Pakistan Oilfield Ltd (POL) with a working interest of 50% and 11%, respectively.

As per the company’s notice filed at the PSX, Adhi South-8 was successfully drilled to a depth of 3,460 meters and completed as producer based on encouraging log results.

“Subsequent to tie-in of the well with the plant, production from the well has commenced at the rate of 550 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 0.8 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of gas at 36/64 inch choke,” PPL said.

“This additional indigenous hydrocarbon production will contribute to reducing the energy demand and supply gap and save significant foreign exchange for the country,” it added. Exploration at Adhi, located about 70 km south of Islamabad in the Pothwar region, began in 1956 and continued for a decade during which four wells were drilled.

Adhi’s major clients are SNGPL for gas, Attock Refinery Limited for LNG/ crude oil and various LPG marketing companies.

Earlier this month, PPL had announced a gas discovery made from the exploratory well Tor-1 in Latif Block, located in Khairpur District, Sindh.

Last year, PPL commenced production of hydrocarbon from the Adhi South-6 well.