Efforts to establish IT Park in Multan discussed

The Multan Chamber of Commerce delegation met with Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, to discuss accelerating efforts to establish an Information Technology (IT) Park in Multan.

The Additional Chief Secretary expressed his support, highlighting the critical need for such a facility in the region and committed to forwarding the recommendations to the government.

The delegation included President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal, Vice President Sheikh Asim Saeed, former Chamber President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, and Chamber Secretary Muhammad Shafique. Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani emphasized the importance of Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence education in today’s world, stressing the necessity of equipping the younger generation with these skills for better sustainability. He reiterated that the South Punjab Secretariat would advocate for the establishment of the IT Park and pointed out that without embracing artificial intelligence, the region could fall in the race for progress.

He also disclosed a plan to hold a seminar on the application of AI in agriculture to enhance per-acre yield.

In a meeting, Rabbani revealed that land has been acquired for a special industrial zone under CPEC in Jalalpur Parwala and said the Business Facilitation Center established in Multan to support investors is performing very well while the “Dastak” app, has also been launched under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s direction.

He suggested the Multan Chamber of Commerce focus on value addition in the local textile industry to include weaving, dyeing, and stitching, alongside spinning, like in Faisalabad and Karachi which will also create new employment opportunities. He said the South Punjab Secretariat would advocate for the progress of this region on every forum.

Additionally, Rabbani stated that on the Prime Minister’s instructions, Chinese engineers are receiving high-level security, which will also be extended to Chinese investors in South Punjab. The Chamber delegation highlighted the significance of the IT Park and said that it would allow local youth to access IT education without relocating to other cities.