Pakistani jeweler eyes bigger role in China-ASEAN trade event, held in Nanning, the provincial capital of Guangxi, China.

According to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Thursday, in an effort to bolster the global footprint of Pakistani jewelry, Pakistani jeweler Aqeel Chaudhry attended the event and made a bigger show to promote the Pakistani jewellery.

He highlighted his commitment to the Chinese market and exploring new horizons for business expansion within the ASEAN region. The event, which attracted 110 international companies and investment promotion agencies in attendance, including 73 Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders, served as a platform for fostering international business collaborations and unlocking new market opportunities.

Chaudhry’s presence underlined his keen interest in Guangxi’s strategic position as a gateway to ASEAN countries, thereby expanding the reach of Pakistani jewelry.

“Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has emerged as a vital link, fostering closer trade ties and communication between China and ASEAN,” the jeweler noted.

“For us, Guangxi represents not just a gateway but a bridge, enabling seamless B2B and B2C market access.

This event presents unparalleled opportunities for us to expand our horizons and deepen our connections within the region.” The event served as a precursor to the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2024, where Chaudhry’s jewelry brand will once again be a prominent participant for the 7th consecutive year.

“Participating in CIIE has always been a milestone for us,” he stated. “This year, we aim to further strengthen our international presence by showcasing an array of innovative products.

We believe that by offering an interactive and experiential display, visitors will be able to personally appreciate the unique charm and craftsmanship of our jewelry.”

Chaudhry’s plans for the upcoming CIIE go beyond mere product showcases. He intends to leverage the expo’s global reach to expand the network of international buyers for Pakistani jewelry brands and explore potential partnerships that could open new avenues for growth.

“We are excited about the prospect of connecting with like-minded businesses and investors from around the world. Our ultimate goal is to establish a leading brand in the international jewelry market, and CIIE provides us with the perfect stage to achieve this,” he added.