Gold rates up by Rs 4,600 per tola to Rs 254,000

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.4,600 and was sold at Rs.254,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 249,400 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.3,944 to Rs.217,764 from Rs. 213,820 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.199,617 from Rs.196,002, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $60 to $2,470, the Association reported.