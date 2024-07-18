Greece’s Tsitsipas keen on completing childhood dream at Paris Games

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas said the Olympics holds a special significance to him due to its Greek origins, adding that he is hoping to realise his dream of winning an Olympic medal at this month’s Paris Games. Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, have won three medals in tennis at the Olympics, all of which came in 1896 at the first modern Olympic Games held in Athens. “Greece and the (Olympic) Games for sure fit like bread and butter together. It is something that has been a dream of mine since I started playing tennis,” world number 12 Tsitsipas told Stats Perform in an interview published on Wednesday. “Since I first picked up a tennis racket, I always wanted to be an athlete that gets to participate in something like that. And of course, to be aiming for a medal is something extraordinary.