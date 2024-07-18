Parents responsible for domestic abuse against married women: Bushra Ansari

Senior Pakistani showbiz actress Bushra Ansari has expressed her views on the increasing incidents of violence against women, stating that the parents of the girl are responsible for such violence.

With domestic violence cases remaining at an all-time high across Pakistan – brought harshly to light with news anchor Ayesha Jahanzeb’s domestic abuse photos going viral – screen queen Bushra Ansari took to her YouTube channel to publicly denounce all physical and mental abuse perpetrated against women

In a message released on her YouTube channel, Bushra Ansari emphasised that women should learn some skill in the present era so they can stand on their own feet and not rely on anyone during difficult times.

In her message, the senior actress mentioned the incident of violence against famous anchorperson Ayesha Jahanzeb and the murder of Punjab’s Sania Zehra, both of whom faced severe abuse from their husbands. She said that if a woman is facing mistreatment and violence from her husband in a relationship, she should immediately separate from him because doing so is the only way to save her life.

Bushra Ansari pointed out that parents know that their son-in-law is abusing their daughter, and the son-in-law’s violence escalates due to the parents’ silence. She asserted that, in her view, parents are responsible for the oppression of their daughters because, despite knowing their daughters’ circumstances, they leave them at the mercy of abusers instead of bringing them home.

She advised parents that the day someone raises a hand against their daughter, stop it immediately and if it continues, bring the daughter back home to save her life.

Addressing women, Bushra Ansari urged them to learn skills so they don’t have to endure undue violence and oppression after marriage.

She added that women should fear only Allah and if their relationship can survive, maintain it; otherwise, end it, as nothing is more valuable than life.

“Women who are educated and independent should leave as soon as there is even one instance of physical abuse,” she stated. “The first time you get smacked or have your arm twisted, you should know that it will always be like this.”

Bushra noted that whilst she was not advocating the needless break up of a home, she highlighted the importance of financial independence in a woman so that she has agency in her own life.

“The ones who make me the most angry are the parents who put their daughters’ lives in danger like this in the first place,” said Bushra.