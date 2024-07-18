Osman Peerzada hints at cutting electricity due to soaring electricity bills

Pakistani citizens are grappling with the devastating impact of soaring electricity bills. The recent surge in electricity costs has left many struggling to pay their dues, with some residents facing bills that exceed their house rents.

Adding to the public outcry, senior actor and director Osman Peerzada voiced his deep concern about the situation. During an interview, he was asked about the electricity bills, to which he responded, “Toba Toba, these bills are terrifying. I don’t know what the future holds. Maybe I won’t be able to pay them.” He further lamented, “It’s possible that I might have to cut off my electricity.” Peerzada continued, “I often think about people who are financially weak or not strong enough to manage. How will they survive in this extreme heat without electricity?” He emphasized that people are turning to solar panels, but technology has changed, and taxes are being imposed on everything, leaving people in a state of panic. Peerzada said his electricity bill is so outrageous that he is “unsure what to do.” He shared, “My bill is so terrifying that I don’t know what to say. We have an air conditioner at home, my wife, my son, and my daughter all sleep in one room.”

The ongoing surge in inflation and electricity bills has significantly impacted the general public, including the artistic community. Last week, presidential award-winning actor Rashid Mahmood, disheartened by his electricity bill, expressed his despair to the extent of praying for death. He revealed that his electricity bill exceeded Rs 45,000, exacerbating his existing health issues, including four heart attacks and a stroke.

Renowned film star Nisho Begum is also enraged by her Rs100,000 electricity bill.