Quality storytelling makes Pakistani dramas favourite in India: Fawad Khan

During an interview, Fawad Khan discussed the popularity of Pakistani dramas in India.

He revealed why Indian audience connect with them compared to the dramas produced locally. When asked about the reasons behind this, Fawad attributed it to the mastery of storytelling in Pakistani dramas. Fawad highlighted that while India has excelled in the realm of films, Pakistani artists and creators have honed their skills in the field of dramas.

He emphasised that storytelling through dramas has always been a significant part of Pakistani culture. It has become a medium through which stories are effectively conveyed to the audience. In contrast, Fawad noted that Indian dramas often bear similarities to soap operas, which may have led to a dilution in their storytelling prowess.

He suggested that Indian dramas may have lost their command over storytelling, which they possessed in earlier times. Fawad’s perspective sheds light on the contrasting approaches and styles adopted by Pakistani and Indian dramas.

Pakistani dramas are often celebrated for their narrative depth, character development and emotional impact. On the other hand, Indian dramas tend to prioritise melodrama. In addition to discussing dramas, Fawad Khan also revealed that he is still in touch with Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. He said: “I’m in touch on and off. We talk over text messages and on the phone, so I’ve been in touch. “I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family. “There is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun, so friendship is there.”