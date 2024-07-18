PMD DG urges citizens, tourists to take extra monsoon precautions

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director General Mehar Sahibzada Khan Thursday said the citizens and tourists to adopt precautionary measures in view of continuing the prediction of rainfall of Monsoon season till July 21 and asked to make a conscious effort to stay away from land-slide areas.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said that citizens should keep children away from waterlogged areas, electrical wires, and poles, adding, that the safety of citizens’ lives and property is our highest priority. He said in recent rainfall Jehlum city had experienced the highest rainfall of 53 millimeters, adding, that Islamabad records 10 mm in Thursday morning and in the evening more rainfall is expected too.

Meanwhile, officials of the concerned departments including NDMA, PDMA, and other district administrations have been asked to remain alert during the current spell of rain to avoid any untoward incident, he mentioned.

All four provinces including the AJK and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) regions will experience new spells of rain-wind and thundershowers from under the influence of the weather system, he added.

Meanwhile, the masses have been advised to take precautions to prevent flooding and to ensure their safety from lightning strikes, avoid going outside during bad weather, and keep a safe distance from electrical poles and wires, he stressed. Moreover, to alert local communities, tourists, and travelers in the areas at risk, departments have been instructed to perform their designated duties. Locals and tourists have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Landslides may disrupt roads in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the PDMA control room was monitoring weather conditions 24 hours a day and the public had been urged to comply with government instructions to ensure safety, adding, that PDM is fully focused on real-time data for any weather forecasts.

Karachi

Karachi is currently experiencing hot and humid weather, with temperatures soaring and sea breezes suspended. The Met Department has forecasted that the weather will remain hot for the next three days, but relief may be on the way as the second spell of monsoon is expected to arrive from July 19 or 20. Residents of Karachi are enduring a situation of humidity accompanied by light clouds, exacerbating the heat due to the lack of sea breezes.

On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius, with the maximum likely to reach 39 degrees Celsius. However, the intense humidity, currently at 75%, is causing the heat index to feel closer to 40 degrees Celsius. The heat intensity will be felt more due to the humid weather. The current temperature in the city is 34 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at a speed of 10km per hour, according to the Met Department. The absence of sea breezes has intensified the feeling of heat and humidity, making conditions uncomfortable for residents.

The department has indicated that sea breezes are likely to resume in the evening, which could provide some relief from the oppressive heat. Additionally, light rain is predicted in the suburbs of Karachi today, which might offer a temporary respite from the high temperatures.

Earlier, it was reported that the temperature in Karachi is expected to reach between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius during the daytime, with the humidity levels hovering around 65%. Due to the suspension of sea breezes, the heat index was expected to feel as high as 40 degrees.

While the heat remained intense in the city, there was a chance of rain forecast accompanied by thunderstorms in certain areas. Monsoon winds were said to be making their way into Sindh, which could bring some relief, particularly in rural regions. Westerly winds are also anticipated on Thursday and Friday, possibly influencing the weather patterns.

Rain Deaths

Two children died after heavy rain brought down roof of their house in Gujrat on Thursday morning.

Gujrat was among many cities lashed by hours-long heavy incessant downpour as new monsoon spell hit Jhelum, Samhni, Bhimber, Koh-e-Sulaimani, Sherani and Danasar.