Punjab CM commends admin over arrangements, security on Ashura

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday expressed her satisfaction on Ashura Day arrangements and security for making the occasion peaceful. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the provincial ministers and Cabinet Committee on Law & Order. The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz commended Chief Secretary and his entire team for the excellent arrangements in this regard. Moreover, the CM also appreciated IG police Punjab and the entire police team for the excellent security arrangements on Ashura Day. She appreciated Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners for organizing Niaz and Sabils for the mourners for the first time in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz said that the administration, police and all other institutions worked together as a team.

The CM said that ministers monitoring security in divisions and districts on Ashura Day are commendable. Proud of my team, everyone worked well together, Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated.