‘Chinese Bridge’ summer camp held in Ganzhou for Pakistani students

The 2024 “Chinese Bridge” Summer Camp for Pakistani students kicked off at the Jiangxi University of Science and Technology (JXUST) in Ganzhou, marking the beginning of a two-week immersive experience for 20 Pakistani educators and students.

It was part of an effort to further strengthen the friendship and cultural exchange between China and Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported.

Representing institutions including the Punjab University (PU), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), and the Aitchison College in Lahore, the participants gathered in Jiangxi to embark on a journey of language learning and cultural discovery.

The summer camp, a program under the auspices of the Confucius Institute Headquarters (Hanban) and supported by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) of the Ministry of Education, China, offers a unique opportunity for the Pakistani students and teachers to learn Mandarin Chinese, decipher the intricacies of Chinese characters, and delve deep into the rich tapestry of Chinese culture.

The two-week program is designed to be a comprehensive experience, blending intensive language classes with cultural workshops, traditional Chinese art classes, and excursions to iconic historical sites across China, and providing participants with firsthand experiences of China’s heritage.

Additionally, the camp facilitates a two-way cultural exchange: Participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the daily life of the Chinese people and they are encouraged to share their own rich culture and heritage.