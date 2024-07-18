Karachi records hottest ever night in July

Last night was the hottest recorded in July in Karachi, citing Met Office. The hottest night of July in Karachi set a new record with a temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius. This surpasses the previous records, where temperatures recorded to 32 degrees Celsius. Earlier on July 17, the minimum temperature in the city reached 32 degrees Celsius, marking the highest nighttime temperature ever recorded in July for Karachi. Partly cloudy weather prevails in the port city today as sea breeze suspended and the mercury could soar to as high as 39° Celsius today. The hot and humid weather boosting the intensity of severe heat as sea winds are suspended. “Current temperature recorded in the city is 35 Celsius and the “feels like” temperature reaching to 46° Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the humidity level in the city is 68%, making the heat feel more intense. While the heat remained intense in the city, there was rain forecast with thunderstorms in certain areas. Monsoon currents were said to be entering into Sindh, which could bring some relief to some regions. Westerly winds are also anticipated on Thursday and Friday, possibly influencing the weather patterns. The Met Office has forecast likely restoration of sea breeze in the evening.