PM commends security forces for ensuring best security arrangements on Ashura

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, administration, police and law enforcement agencies for ensuring the best security arrangements on Ashura. In a statement, he thanked Almighty Allah as the situation in the country remained peaceful on Ashura. The Prime minister said Majalis and processions were held across the country with full devotion and respect. The officers and officials of the administration, police, Pak Army and law enforcement agencies remained engaged in their duties. He expressed gratitude to every officer and official for keeping Ashura peaceful. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the Federal Interior Minister and the Chief Ministers of the four provinces for ensuring foolproof security arrangements across the country on the occasion of Ashura. In a statement tonight, he appreciated the leadership of the Federal Interior Minister and the Chief Ministers for maintaining peace on Ashura.