FIA Interpol arrests nine wanted criminals from UAE

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol has arrested nine wanted criminals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrested individuals were wanted by the Punjab Police in various cases. The arrested suspects include Irfan Asghar, Farhan Nazakat, Samar Abbas, Najibullah, Saddam Hussain, Muhammad Rafeeq, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Usman, and Tariq Mehmood. The FIA spokesperson revealed that the accused were involved in murder and attempted murder cases, with some of them evading arrest for up to 14 years.

The arrested individuals will be brought back to Pakistan, with a team already dispatched to UAE for their extradition.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol arrested a wanted criminal, Rafeeq Ahmed, from Saudi Arabia.