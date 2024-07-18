Eight injured in heat-triggered grenade blast at police station

A hand grenade exploded due to heat inside the Jamshoro Police Station, injuring eight individuals, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Tariq Dharejo on Wednesday.

DIG Dharejo informed that the grenade, stored in the police station’s storeroom, detonated after the room became overheated.

The blast injured two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), five other police personnel, and a suspect.

Six of the injured are receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad, while two have been transferred to Karachi for further care.

Despite attributing the explosion to heat, DIG Dharejo noted that an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause, with the bomb disposal squad on the scene.

In response, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has requested a detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro and directed officials to utilise “modern technology” in their investigation. He also emphasised the need for “quality medical facilities” for the injured and reiterated the involvement of the bomb disposal squad in the investigation.

