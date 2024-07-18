IHC declares Sanam Javed’s arrest ‘illegal’

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday deemed the arrest of Sanam Javed, a PTI activist, illegal and dismissed her plea for release.

During the hearing, the court also rejected the plea, asserting that the arrest was conducted unlawfully.

The Attorney General mentioned that the Balochistan Police did not file a remand request and consequently, Sanam is now free to return to her province.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb raised concerns during the proceedings, questioning Sanam Javed’s lawyer about ensuring that Javed would refrain from using inappropriate language in the future.

The lawyer assured the court that Sanam would not engage in such language going forward.

Sanam was initially arrested on May 9, 2023, and spent an extensive period in various jails across the country. Her release was ordered by the Islamabad High Court, and she is now staying with her family at the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad.

The IHC had intervened to stop Sanam from being taken out of Islamabad. Following her release from Gujranwala Jail, she was arrested by Islamabad police and handed over to Balochistan police, who intended to take her to Quetta.