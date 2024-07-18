Pakistan hosts 97th anniversary of Chinese PLA at GHQ

The 97th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China was celebrated at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, the military said.

Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, served as the Chief Guest at the event, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The ceremony was attended by Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché, officials from the Chinese Embassy, and officers from Pakistan’s tri-services.

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), welcomed the Chinese delegation, congratulating the PLA and commending its contributions to China’s defence, security, and national development.

“Pakistan-China relations are exceptional and have always weathered the vicissitudes of strategic environment with mutual trust and unwavering belief in each other’s support,” said General Munir.

He added, “Relations between Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army are strong and both militaries continue to engage in bilateral military cooperation, demonstrating the iron-clad brotherhood between the two countries.”

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong expressed gratitude to the army chief for hosting the event. “The Pakistani military has always been at the forefront of countering terrorism and has made great sacrifices for the peace and stability of Pakistan and the region,” remarked the ambassador.

He further stated, “We stand ready to work with our brethren to combat terrorism and firmly believe that no force can destroy the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan and the brotherhood between the two militaries.”