Canadian team satisfied with Karachi airport’s security measures

The Airport Security Force (ASF) spokesperson stated that a Canadian civil aviation and transport team has deemed the security measures at Karachi airport satisfactory and in line with international standards following their assessment.

The ASF spokesperson in a statement issued on Thursday said that the two-member Canadian team, led by Barbara Doret, arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on July 15 for a three-day aviation security assessment. “The purpose of this assessment was to evaluate aviation security at Karachi Airport against international standards and to examine additional security measures for direct PIA flights to Canada,” the spokesperson said.

The aviation security assessment team conducted a thorough inspection of the airport’s security arrangements, receiving a briefing from the Chief Security Officer of the airport. The inspection team closely examined various safety measures implemented at the airport.

The team specifically focused on the additional measures adopted for PIA’s direct flights to Canada, ensuring they met stringent security requirements.

The assessment concluded with a ceremony held at the CSO Karachi airport’s office, where the Canadian inspection team lauded Pakistan’s aviation security arrangements, affirming they were satisfactory and met international standards, according to the ASF spokesperson.