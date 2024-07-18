Nephew of PPP leader killed in Karachi shootout

A shooting occurred at a barber shop located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, resulting in the death of the nephew of Wasim Brohi, the president of PPP District City Area PS 101 Youth Wing and PPP regional leader Akram Baloch.

According to Karachi Police spokesperson, the deceased was identified as 35-year-old Sajid Sharif, son of Sharif Dilshan Sajid. In an interview with Express, Sajid’s uncle, Sajid Brohi, mentioned that Sajid was the third among six brothers and worked at a poultry meat shop.

Five alleged suspects, Nasser, Hamza, Bilal, Razaq, and Rizwan, are believed to be involved in the murder, and a case will be filed against them.

Brohi appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Army Chief, DG Rangers, IG Sindh, Additional IG Karachi, DIG East, and all police officers to arrest those responsible for Sajid’s murder.

SHO Aziz Bhatti, Shehzad Ilyas, revealed that one of the accused, Nasser, had previously killed Sajid’s cousin and was arrested by the police.

Nasser, who served 16 years in prison, was released on bail four months ago. Jinnah Hospital MLO Dr. Sikandar reported that Sajid was shot a total of 10 times.

SSP Gulshan Iqbal, Abdul Aleem, stated to the media that the shooting was the result of a family feud. Eight bullet casings were found at the scene.

While the family has named several suspects, they do not wish to officially name anyone until a case is filed.

Operational and investigative police are currently investigating the murder, and the facts will be revealed soon. Previously, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker was shot dead by unidentified gunmen one of whom was also fatally injured by citizens at the scene in Korangi on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Nauman Abbasi, son of Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Kund Goth, Korangi, also owned a small restaurant in Bengali Para.

As per details, Nauman was riding his motorcycle towards Dhobi Ghat when two gunmen on another motorcycle opened fire, critically injuring him. Despite his injuries, Nauman managed to confront one of the attackers, leading to a scuffle during which both fell to the ground.

Nearby residents intervened, overpowered one attacker, and thrashed him severely. As soon as informed, a police party rushed to the scene and shifted both Nauman and the injured attacker to JPMC where both of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

According to police sources, Nauman was allegedly involved in several illicit activities, including land grabbing, illegal trade of carcinogenic tobacco chews such as gutka and mawa, unauthorised water connections. Besides that, he was also a police informant.