Govt to consult allies to ban PTI, says Dar

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that no decision has been made regarding the ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, stating that any decision will only be taken after consultation with coalition partners.

Speaking to media at Lahore’s Data Darbar, Dar emphasised that the current economic challenges were not introduced by the incumbent government but were a consequence of previous administrations.

“The economic downslide began with the ousting of Nawaz Sharif, not during our tenure,” Dar asserted.

He criticised the PTI’s previous government for exacerbating the country’s financial instability, alleging that PTI left the economy on the brink of default within six to seven months of their rule and accused them of rigging the 2018 elections to place their leader in power. Further detailing the economic impact, Dar pointed out that during the PTI’s tenure, Pakistan’s economic ranking plummeted from 24th to 47th. “Had the PML-N not stepped in, Pakistan would have defaulted,” he claimed, praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for averting a financial crisis.

On the topic of PTI’s alleged foreign funding, Dar stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) possesses concrete evidence that PTI is a foreign-funded party, and mentioned the May 9th incident, which he described as condemnable, stating that those involved should be duly punished. As for the potential ban on PTI, Dar reiterated, “No decision has been made yet. We will consult our leadership and coalition partners thoroughly, following the law and constitution, before making any political decision.”

Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday emphasising mutual respect between the judiciary and politicians. Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, Asif stated that they respect the courts, and in return, the courts should also respect them. He asserted that the right to constitutional amendment lies with politicians and must not be usurped. “Politicians should not be seen as weak. Why is contempt of court always directed at politicians?” he questioned.

The PML-N leader highlighted that consultations with parliamentarians would be held regarding a potential ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It is pertinent to note that several political forces including PPP, JI, JUI-F and as of today, ANP have condemned the government’s decision to call a political party, mostly deeming it as “undemocratic”.

Asif described the events of May 9 as a direct attack on Pakistan’s existence, criticising PTI’s focus on power.

“Playing political games is damaging the country. PTI’s sole aim is to gain power,” he remarked. The defence minister also pointed out the issue of terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stating, “Terrorism is most prevalent in KP, yet the KP government is not prepared to participate in operations.”