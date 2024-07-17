Justice Mushir Alam says no to SC ad-hoc judge role

Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice (Retired) Mushir Alam has declined the appointment as an ad-hoc judge through a letter penned to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday.

Expressing gratitude, Justice Alam wrote, “God has honoured me beyond my position…I am thankful to the Judicial Commission for the honour of being reappointed as an ad-hoc judge.”

Justice Alam cited disappointment with the social media campaign that emerged following his nomination as a significant reason for his decision. “The campaign on social media after the nomination of ad-hoc judges has been deeply discouraging,” the letter read.

“In the current circumstances, I regret that I am unable to serve as an ad-hoc judge,” he conveyed.

On Monday, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa proposed four retired judges for the appointment as four ad hoc judges for three years in the apex court. It included Mushir Alam, Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Maqbool Baqar and Sardar Tariq Masood.

In this regard, the chief justice summoned the JCP meeting on July 19 to consider the nominees. The summary, sent by CJP Isa to all JCP members, stated that having perused the Registrar’s note and reviewed the statistics about the pendency of cases it transpired that despite our best efforts the cases continue to accumulate.

“Therefore, because of the huge number of pending cases and the ever-increasing trend of the institution of cases in the Supreme Court, an effective way to ensure that more cases are decided than instituted and to reduce, and hopefully eliminate the cases which are pending adjudication for several years, it would be appropriate to appoint experienced judges as ad hoc Judges of the Supreme Court.”

“Such ad hoc judges can only be appointed if three years have not expired since their retirement. Luckily, we have a number of very experienced Judges enjoying excellent reputations who may be appointed,” it stated.

Sources have revealed that two retired justices, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, have agreed to their appointments. Both the judges have expressed their content for the ad hoc position as nominated by CJP, according to sources.