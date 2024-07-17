Four Pakistanis dead in shooting near mosque in Oman

Four Pakistanis were killed while multiple others were wounded in a shooting near a Shia mosque in the Omani capital Muscat, officials said on Tuesday, a rare attack in the otherwise stable Gulf sultanate.

“The Royal Oman Police have responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area” of the capital, police said in a statement. The force gave an initial toll of four killed and “several” wounded. The Foreign Office said four Pakistanis were killed and Omani authorities “neutralised” the gunmen. “Four Pakistanis were martyred as a result of gunshots in the dastardly terrorist attack on the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque,” it said in a statement.

“Another 30 Pakistanis are under treatment in hospitals,” it added, saying “the government of Oman has neutralised the attackers.”

Pakistani Ambassador Imran Ali visited some of the wounded in hospital, the embassy posted on social media platform X. The embassy also released the names of those killed in the attack. In a video message, Ali urged Pakistani residents to cooperate with Omani authorities and avoid the area around the mosque that was hit.

“I have visited three or four hospitals. By the grace of God, all those injured are safe,” Ali said.

“We are in touch with Omani authorities as well as hospitals. Our officers are on standby for emergency blood donations in the embassy,” he added, saying a hotline has been set up to assist the wounded and their relatives.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar offered his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the four individuals who were killed in the attack “Strongly condemn this cowardly attack and killing of Muslims in the holy month of Muharram,” FM Dar said in a post on X. The US embassy in Muscat issued a security alert following the shooting and cancelled all visa appointments on Tuesday.

“US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities,” the embassy posted on X. Footage verified by AFP showed people fleeing the Imam Ali Mosque, its minaret visible, as gunshots ring out. A voice can be heard saying “Oh God” and repeating “Oh Hussein”.