Israel bombs Gaza after US criticises high civilian toll

Israel kept up its bombing of Gaza Tuesday, after its key military backer the United States renewed criticism of its ally over the high civilian casualty toll of the war.

Residents told AFP of Israeli warplanes striking central Gaza and artillery fire hitting the territory’s south, while medics said they pulled multiple bodies from the rubble of the latest bombardment. Hours earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told two senior Israeli officials of Washington’s “serious concern” following deadly Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip in recent days, his spokesman said.

“We have seen civilian casualties come down from the high points of the conflict… but they still remain unacceptably high,” spokesman Matthew Miller said after Blinken met Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. Washington has been pushing for a truce between Israel and Hamas. But Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said Sunday that the group was pulling out of indirect talks for a deal in protest at recent Israeli “massacres”, including a massive strike on Sunday that the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said killed at least 92 people.

Haniyeh said Hamas stood ready to return to the indirect talks once Israel “demonstrates seriousness in reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal”.

After the latest deadly strikes, medics from the Palestinian Red Crescent said they recovered four bodies from a house outside the southern city of Khan Yunis and another from Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. The Hams-run territory’s health ministry reported at least 49 deaths over the previous 24 hours. The Israeli military said its air force struck “approximately 40 terror targets” in Gaza. They included “sniping posts, observation posts, Hamas military structures, terror infrastructure, and buildings rigged with explosives”.

It said its troops were also continuing targeted raids in the far-southern city of Rafah and in the central Gaza Strip.

The war began with Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza including 42 the Israeli military says are dead. Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed at least 38,713 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Gaza health ministry.