NAB grills Imran, wife in new graft case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and wife, Bushra Bibi were interrogated for four hours at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a recently filed case related to the sale of state gifts (Toshakhana).

A team from Rawalpindi’s accountability watchdog, led by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon, interrogated the PTI founder and his wife, the couple was recently acquitted in the Iddat case by a sessions court.

Judge Afzal Majoka’s short order stated to release Imran and Bushra Bibi unless they were wanted in other cases, the couple was technically free until the government charged them with a new NAB case. According to jail sources, the NAB team questioned the couple about the gifts and their sale related to the Toshakhana.

Sources stated that questions were raised about the underpricing of a Bulgari set. The investigation also covered allegations of abuse of power and illegal sale of government assets. The team questioned the couple on violations of the Toshakhana Procedure 2018. Jail sources revealed that the NAB team recorded the arrest of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case on 13 July. The court had approved an eight-day physical remand on 14 July, directing that the interrogation be conducted in jail.

Meanwhile, on July 13, a team investigating the May 9 cases registered in Lahore had also arrived at Adiala Jail, indicating the possibility of further arrests of the PTI founder in those cases.