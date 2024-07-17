ECP calls meeting to ponder over SC verdict in reserved seats case

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has convened a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials at 11:00am tomorrow Thursday to discuss the mode of implementing the Supreme Court’s (SC) recent judgment in which it ordered the allotment of reserved seats to the PTI. ECP secretary and Legal Wings heads would brief the meeting about the apex court’s decision. While giving the decision on the petition filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), seeking reserved seats, the SC had last Friday declared that it was the PTI, and not the SIC, which was entitled to the seats reserved for women and minorities in the assemblies, thus dealing a major blow to the PML-led coalition government at Center. The verdict was announced by a 13-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, and was live-streamed on the court’s YouTube channel.