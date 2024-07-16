World Aquatics to strengthen testing of Chinese swimmers at Olympics

World Aquatics said on Monday it will increase the anti-doping tests carried out on Chinese swimmers competing at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

In April, the New York Times and German broadcaster ARD reported 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) at a domestic competition in 2021 — shortly before the Tokyo Olympics.

Chinese anti-doping authorities determined they had ingested the substance unwittingly from tainted food at their hotel and no action against them was warranted.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accepted the argument of the Chinese authorities and did not sanction the swimmers, 11 of whom have been selected for the Paris Olympics which start this month.