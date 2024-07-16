Bronny James finishes with 2 points, Lakers lose to Celtics 88-74 at Summer League

Bronny James struggled from the field again Monday, finishing 1 for 5 in the Los Angeles Lakers´ 88-74 loss to the Boston Celtics at NBA Summer League.

James played 25 minutes, finishing with two points, three rebounds and one assist. He was 0 for 3 from 3-point range and is now 0 for 15 from beyond the arc in four games this summer – two in Las Vegas and two at the California Classic in San Francisco.

The son of NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James is shooting 7 for 31 (23%) this summer and is averaging 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.