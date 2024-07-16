Wimbledon picks ‘Blockbuster’ to pay homage to Carlos Alcaraz

FIFA this week paid tribute to French football star Kylian Mbappe by showcasing his on-field skills in a TikTok video set to the popular Pakistani song “Blockbuster.”

Just four days later, Wimbledon used the same Pakistani song to pay tribute to the new tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz.

Taking to Instagram, Coke Studio Pakistan Producer Zulfiqar Khan aka Xulfi wrote, “A few years back, i saw a reel of @carlitosalcarazz winning an incredible rally. He was ranked around 100 then. Immediately followed him as I felt he’s an incredible performer and game thinker.

Today, when he’s top of the tennis world, it makes me happy 🙂 What makes me happier is that our @coke_studio ‘s Blockbuster has been featured on the @wimbledon official Instagram on a reel on Carlos himself.

Sort of a small full circle for me personally as well! And as a community, artists, musicians, nations, it gives me hope to see these new timelines popping up building bridges between arts and sports.