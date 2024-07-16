Violet speaks out about health in rare speech

Violet Affleck is giving insight into her health. The 18-year-old daughter of exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner made a rare public appearance July 9 to discuss her medical journey, as well as the importance of masking.

“I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019,” Violet shared in a passionate speech to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “I’m OK now, but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief.”

“One in 10 infections leads to long COVID,” she continued during her one-minute allotted time, “which is a devastating neurological and cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, see, move and even think.”

While most people who contracted the virus recovered within a few weeks of infection, some continued to have symptoms long after, like fatigue, respiratory issues and joint or muscle pain.

The recent high school graduate, who is often seen wearing a mask in public, made headlines in May after being photographed carrying the book The Viral Underclass, which highlights how social structures impact how individuals are affected by diseases.

And during her July 9 speech, she emphasised that the virus’ effects disproportionately affect vulnerable communities. “To confront the long COVID crisis,” Violet noted, “I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC lights in government facilities, including jails and detention centers and mask mandates in county medical facilities.”

She concluded her comments by urging LA county to oppose mask bans, which she said will “make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together.”

Violet’s impassioned speech will come as no surprise to her loved ones. After all, Jennifer-who also shares Serafina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Ben-revealed how her eldest daughter’s time on the debate team was so impactful.

“It is incredible for building confidence and for building the ability to articulate an argument,” the 13 Going on 30 actress said on Live with Kelly and Mark in November. “I grew up in the South, I didn’t know how to have an argument until I was like 40.