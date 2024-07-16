Emma Watson confirms new romance with Kieran Brown

Emma Watson clearly doesn’t need a love potion. The Harry Potter alum packed on the PDA with Kieran Brown while in the U.K. July 1.

During their outing to Gail’s Bakery in Jericho, Oxford, the couple-who sported matching light blue button up shirts-shared a sweet kiss. Emma, 34, is currently working towards her masters degree in literature at Oxford University, where she reportedly met her new man, who is currently getting his PhD in 19th century literature and economics, according to the Daily Mail.

Prior to Kieran, Emma was dating Brandon Green, son of British fashion tycoon and billionaire Sir Philip Green. The two were first linked in September of 2021, and were spotted enjoying a romantic Italian vacation in August 2022 before ultimately calling it quits. More recently, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star has talked about her choice to step away from acting and focus more on her studies at Oxford. “I’m just so glad that I did,” she told British Vogue in December, “because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before-more autonomy.”

She continued, “I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know, because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

As she explained, growing up in the public eye came with a set of struggles she needed to learn to navigate.

“I get a front row seat with some of the most successful, beautiful, incredible people in the world,” Emma expressed. “And when you have that seat it becomes very, very clear that there is just absolutely no level of success that will make you in any way happy or content if you do not like who you are or enjoy what you’re doing when no one’s watching.”