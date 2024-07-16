NA Speaker calls for unity on Ashura Day, condemns aggressions in Kashmir and Palestine

On the solemn occasion of Ashura Day, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the significance of Muharram-e-Haram’s message, urging scholars and religious leaders to promote peace, self-sacrifice, tolerance, and unity.

He highlighted that the Muslim Ummah can overcome its current challenges by embracing the spirit of self-sacrifice exemplified by the martyrs of Karbala.

In his message, Sadiq described the incident of Karbala as an enduring testament to faith, bravery, and martyrdom, values upheld in the Holy Quran.

He called on the Muslim Ummah to foster unity, stressing that only through solidarity and brotherhood can the community address its pressing issues.

Referring to the ongoing aggressions in Kashmir and Palestine, Sadiq condemned the severe state terrorism inflicted upon innocent civilians.

He noted that over the past nine months, more than 40,000 Palestinians, including children, women, and the elderly, have been martyred due to Israeli actions.

Similarly, he highlighted the dire situation in Kashmir, where residents face relentless oppression.

He urged Muslim countries to unite and voice strong opposition against these human rights violations.

Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the establishment of independent states of Palestine and Kashmir in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

He pledged that Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic, and moral support until these goals are achieved.

Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah echoed Sadiq’s sentiments, reminding the nation of the unparalleled sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala.

He praised Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his companions for their unwavering stance against falsehood and emphasized that their legacy teaches the importance of fighting against oppression and upholding the truth.

Both leaders called on the nation to honor the martyrs of Karbala by embodying the principles of selflessness and sacrifice for the greater good of humanity, urging a renewed commitment to unity and peace within the Muslim community.