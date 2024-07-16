Technology crucial for Pakistan’s sustainable growth: PFC CEO

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer,Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that technology for development was an urgent need for Pakistan to address its multifaceted challenges and pave the way for sustainable growth.

Talking to overseas Pakistanis investors delegation led by Sheheryar Khan Investment Consular to Milano Italy, here on Tuesday, he said Pakistan faces significant hurdles in education,healthcare,agriculture sectors and governance. Leveraging technology can transform these sectors,enhancing efficiency, accessibility and quality of services.

He said the integration of renewable energy technologies can also address Pakistan’s chronic energy shortages and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.Investment in solar, wind, and hydropower can ensure a sustainable and environmentally friendly energy supply. He said the urgent need for technology in Pakistan spans various sectors, offering solutions to pressing issues and opportunities for development.By embracing technological advancements, Pakistan can drive economic growth, improve the quality of life for its citizens, and secure a sustainable future.

He said governance and public service delivery can also be significantly improved through technology. E-governance initiatives can increase transparency, reduce corruption, and streamline administrative processes. Digital platforms for citizen engagement can foster a more inclusive and participatory governance model.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said agriculture, a backbone of Pakistan’s economy, can benefit immensely from technology. Precision farming techniques, IoT (internet of things) devices, and data analytics can enhance crop yields, optimize resource use, and predict pest infestations. These innovations can lead to increased productivity and food security, crucial for a country with a rapidly growing population. He said in education, technology can bridge the gap between urban and rural areas.