KP govt to start free meal program in primary schools

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided in principle to start free meal program in public sector primary schools.

Under the scheme, free meals will be provided to children in primary schools in urban areas of all divisional headquarters of the province.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in Peshawar. It was decided that initially, the initiative will be started on pilot basis in Abbottabad and Swat which will later be extended to other divisional headquarters of the province. Under the proposed program, around 70,000 children will be provided with free and quality food daily.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the proposed program is another important welfare initiative of provincial government.