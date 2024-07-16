45 injured as high-speed bus overturns in Nankana Sahib

A high-speed passenger bus overturned on Bachiana Road in Nankana Sahib, leaving 45 people injured. Among the injured were 17 women.

The accident occurred due to the bus’s high speed, which caused it to lose control and overturn. The bus was travelling from Sialkot to Fort Abbas at the time of the incident.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident, and measures are being taken to ensure the safety of passengers on the route.

This incident underscores the importance of adhering to speed limits and maintaining caution on the roads to prevent such unfortunate events.