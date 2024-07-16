Hot, humid weather across Pakistan with rain expected in some areas

The weather is forecast to remain hot and humid in most parts of Pakistan over the next 24 hours. However, the Met Department has predicted rain in some districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Islamabad is also expected to experience rainfall this evening. In Balochistan, thunderstorms are likely to occur in Zhob and Qila Saifullah. In Sindh, there

is a chance of rain at a few places, including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, and Sanghar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to see rain in several districts, including Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mansehra,

Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, and Peshawar. The weather in Islamabad will remain hot and humid during the day, with rain expected in a few areas this evening.

In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy. The Met Department predicts strong winds and thundershowers in a few

places in these regions. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and take necessary precautions during rain and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has issued a high alert across the province in anticipation of heavy rains and thunderstorms forecast in the coming days, particularly during the Muharram period.

According to a spokesperson from PDMA, Punjab is expected to experience heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in most districts. Specifically, south Punjab is likely to face thunderstorms and heavy rainfall from July 17 to 19.