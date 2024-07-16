Modern poets depict today’s problems through genre of ‘Salam’ and ‘Manqabat’: Poet Razi

Renowned poet Razi Uddin Razi on Tuesday stressed the significance of modern poetry in addressing the problems of today’s world through genre of “Salam” and “Manqabat”. At the “Future Talent Hunt Mushaira” event held at a local college, Razi noted that while the two literary schools of thoughts of Lucknow, “Dabir” and “Anees” are well-known for elegiac literature. Razi maintained that today’s poets were employing the sacrifice of the martyrs of Karbala as inspiration to stand against oppressive forces. He praised Future Talent Hunt for its efforts in promoting literature. The event was attended by poets from Qatar including Anwar Ali Rana, Dr. Shakeel Patafi, Waseem Mumtaz, Komal Joyia, Yahya Sarwar Chauhan, and Asher Kamran, Sher Afghan Johar, Raja Kausar Saeedi, and Adeel Ahmed Khan, Taufiq Ahmed Atash Quetta, Jalaluddin Nadar, Zeeshan Ali Zafar, Murtaza Zaman Gardizi, Tania Abidi, Faheem Mumtaz, Rufi Sarkar, Kaif Sahrai, Ahmed Masood Qureshi, Yasir Naeem, Ehsan Mahi Sabri, Faizan Ahmed Faizi, Hanzala Siddiqui, Sibt-e- Ahsan and Waqas Jazib Rao.