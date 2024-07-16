No Excuse for Animal Abuse

Losing a few stalks of fodder was what prompted a loader rickshaw driver to mercilessly cut off the tongue of a buffalo in Sargodha in yet another distressing incident of animal cruelty. The accused has been arrested for now, but considering the concerning rise in these cases, it would only be a matter of time before an even more grotesque infliction of pain and suffering on the voiceless and harmless rolls along. Last month, a landlord in Sanghar chopped off a camel’s leg after it had strayed into his fields for grazing. Another camel was found dead, with legs amputated, in a field in Umarkot, while a fit of anger saw a man brutally torture his donkey in Hyderabad, which later claimed its life. These back-to-back incidents have prompted calls for greater accountability of depraved individuals who unleash unimaginable wounds on animals only to establish their superiority.

Reports of animals being tortured, neglected, and mistreated have been on the rise, painting a grim picture of the plight of animals in Pakistan, despite overarching legislation (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1890) that comprehensively deals with various forms of animal cruelty, including beating, overdriving, and mutilation and also prescribes penalties for these breaches. Nevertheless, the authorities’ reluctance in its appropriate and timely enforcement has turned the state’s interest in the well-being of animals into a moot point. Zoos across Pakistan are notorious for their poor conditions and although the law deems it illegal to abandon animals, the law remains ambiguous on the requirements of care and welfare from their owners.

Animal cruelty may not be a problem in any specific country according to some reports claiming that an animal gets abused in some part of the world every 60 seconds. Yet, these acts do not go unnoticed in other places where the relevant bodies ensure the conviction of the guilty. The punishments do not stop at hefty fines as many countries force the accused to undergo a psychological evaluation and list their names on the felons’ database, which, in turn, restricts their freedom to own a firearm or even vote.

Perhaps, the cycle of animal abuse in Pakistan also requires similar strict steps. Little good can come out of the heroic efforts of organizations working tirelessly to combat animal cruelty, when the state at large chooses to look the other way in most cases. Government officials themselves, in a flagrant violation of the existing laws, poison hundreds of dogs every year during mass culling of strays. That education and awareness play a crucial role in highlighting the importance of animal welfare and promoting compassion towards animals cannot be stressed enough. Reaffirming to society that each animal has an equal right to live on this planet as much as we do, might make it sympathetic towards their pain. *