Karbala and Gaza

A spectacle that transcended space and time, history and myth, Karbala is a moment in history that holds immense significance for millions of Muslims around the world. Tragic events that unfolded on the plains in 680 AD, only four decades after the demise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), laid the foundation for a powerful narrative of standing up against oppression. The story of Imam Hussain’s stand against the tyrannical ruler of his time, Yazid, and his brutal army at Karbala continues to inspire generations to this day.

Year after year, it is proclaimed as the ultimate status quo: handing out universal and timeless guidelines, resonating with people from all religions and all walks of life and inspiring them to stand up against those who wish to subdue Islam, even in the face of overwhelming odds. Imam Hussain’s refusal to bow down to tyranny, when faced with a certain death, is a testament to the power of faith and conviction. His willingness to sacrifice everything for the greater good serves as a powerful example for those who seek to make a difference in the world. However, whoever wonders about the apathy of the then-Muslim brotherhood and finds it hard to imagine the sheer horrors may see a striking parallel in present-day Gaza. Both are narratives of resistance against oppressive forces, of standing up for what is right in the face of overwhelming power. The people of Gaza, for the past eight decades, and especially since October 7, have been fighting for their basic human rights, for their dignity and freedom. Their courage and resilience in the face of unimaginable suffering are a testament to the enduring legacy of Karbala. Following the message to look for a glimmer of light on the darkest of nights, they continue to press on with the hope that someday, others will join the struggle and oppose a genocidal regime. More than 37,900 Palestinians have been killed while another 87,000 have been wounded and left at the mercy of the healthcare system, which is already in tatters. Heart-wrenching allegations of human rights abuses are another matter altogether. This neverending siege, unabated killings and oppression make it crucially important for Muslim countries to realise the themes revolving around resistance, sacrifice and tragedy and decide it was high time they spoke. *