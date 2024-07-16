AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura with religious solemnity

Azad Jammu Kashmir was all set to commemorate Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, on Wednesday the sanctified day of global Islamic history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of Islam. Processions of Alam and Zul’jinnah will be taken out of Imambargahs, which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed sites. A number of social, political, and religious organizations, as well as individuals, have made adequate arrangements to set up stalls n’ sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions’ route to facilitate the faithful in each and’ every nook and’ cranny of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. During the course of the procession, the procession, Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema, and Zakerin will deliver special speeches highlighting the great essence of the day. The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of Islam, coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam. Though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (AS) martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day. As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion, and brotherhood, as a result of which absolutes have been evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Haram. An integrated security plan has been devised by AJK police to ensure maintaining complete peace and security during the sanctified month of Muharram ul Haram across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said. “The plan involves the deployment of additional police forces in all major cities and towns, as well as at all seven entry and exit points of Azad Jammu and Kashmir facing neighboring Punjab and the KPK provinces, the sources told APP here on Tuesday. “A SOP (standard operating procedure) for ensuring complete peace and order at the sensitive key installations across AJK has also been devised,” the sources disclosed. “Ahead of the sanctified day of Ashura, the 10th of Muharaam ul Haraam, being solemnized on Wednesday, July 17, tomorrow, security has been beefed up across Azad Jammu and Kashmir to deal with any eventuality,” according to the official sources. The sources continued that well-alerted police personnel have been posted before almost all 90 Imam Bargahs across AJK to maintain peace and order during the scheduled Majalis (religious meetings) to mark the sanctified month, right from the 1st day to the 10th of Muharram ul Haram, the Youm-e-Ashur, falling on Wednesday. Besides the additional contingents of police and civil defense volunteers, they have also been put on alert to assist the local police and civil administration in maintaining peace and order. The sources continued that the authorities have increased police patrols to maintain peace and security during the Zuljinnah and Alam processions in all ten district headquarters as well as the tehsil headquarters, as well as in all other small and major towns and villages across the liberated territory. The administration has also principally decided to depute security personnel in plain clothes to keep a vigilant eye on unscrupulous and suspicious elements.