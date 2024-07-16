Thousands participate in Rohri procession

Thousands of mourners from all over Sindh participated in a mourning procession in Rohri on late night of Monday to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala. Strict security measures were adopted throughout the route of the procession to prevent any untoward incident. Thousands of mourners from different parts of Sindh had reached Rohri on 8th Muharram, where they remained busy in mourning throughout the night between 8th and 9th Muharram.

In the early morning of 9th Muharram, the mourning procession emerged from Masjid Shah-i-Iraq in the Karbala ground. The procession after reaching Mando Khabar stayed there till afternoon. Then it resumed its journey through Shahi Bazaar, Dhak Road, Wichoro Chowk and Haider Shah Haqani Muhalla and ended at Karbala ground. Strict security measures were adopted throughout the town to prevent any untoward incident. Walk-through gates were installed on the route of the procession and the mourners were allowed to join the procession after passing through the gates.

On Tuesday, a big mourning procession will be taken out in Sukkur.