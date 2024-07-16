300,000 farmers registered for Kisan Card’

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that registration of Kisan Card is being done on ‘first come first serve basis’ and till now around 300,000 farmers have been registered.

Chairing a meeting regarding issuance and registration of Punjab Chief Minister’s Punjab Kisan Card, the secretary said that that results related to registration of Punjab Chief Minister Kisan Card are very encouraging.

Iftikhar Ali said that complete record regarding registration of 121,000 farmers has been provided to the Bank of Punjab, adding that the manufacturing of 250,000 kisan card is under way, he added.

He also directed the relevant authorities to speed up final printing process of the cards and added that by August 1, registration target of more 200,000 farmers should be achieved. He said that Punjab CM Kisan Card is mandatory to avail subsidy schemes and facilities of the Punjab Agriculture department.

Iftikhar Ali said that mechanization was being finalised to buy diesel and mobil oil from PSO filling stations. Earlier on April 1, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a plea against the printing of former PM Nawaz Sharif’s picture on a Kisan Card in Punjab. LHC Justice Shahid Karim dismissed a petition filed by a citizen Mashkoor Hussain.