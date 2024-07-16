Indonesian diplomat shows interest in Sindh grown fruits

The Indonesian Consul General Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, along with other diplomatic staff, progressive farmers, and agricultural experts, visited M.H. Panhwar Agricultural Farm near Khisano Mori, Tando Jam, here on Tuesday.

The spokesman of Sindh Agriculture University informed that the CG praised the farm’s exemplary efforts in the cultivation of jackfruit, strawberries, lychee and mangoes. He also expressed Indonesia’s interest in new mango varieties and their export potential.

During the visit, the delegation visited the fields of various fruit varieties cultivated at the farm, including mangoes, lychee, jackfruit, bananas, lemons, etc.

The farm’s head Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar, co-chairman of MH Panhwer Farms and a progressive farmer, welcomed the delegation while the CG was presented with books authored by M.H. Panhwar on agriculture, irrigation and history. In his conversation with the media and attendees, Dr Hadiningrat expressed his happiness at seeing the advanced agricultural practices in Sindh.

He noted that the modern practices at M.H. Panhwar Farms indicate significant agricultural development in the region, particularly in the cultivation of new mango varieties. He highlighted the farm’s technical efforts on various fruits, including jackfruit, lychee, bananas, moringa, lemons, and strawberries, and their focus on export.