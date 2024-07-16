Bilawal emphasizes timeless message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) against tyranny and injustice

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized the timeless message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), who stood against tyranny and injustice with unparalleled courage and unwavering faith. “This day serves as a reminder for all of us to uphold the principles of truth, justice, and righteousness, even in the face of adversity,” he said in a message on the Youm-e-Ashura. He said that the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions are a beacon of light for all of humanity, adding that their struggle against oppression and their commitment to uphold the values of Islam inspire us to continue our fight for justice, equality, and the protection of human rights. Bilawal Bhutto called for unity among the Muslim Ummah and urged all communities to promote peace and harmony. He stressed the importance of rejecting violence and extremism, and instead, embracing the true spirit of Islam which teaches love, tolerance and brotherhood.