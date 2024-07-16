IIUI President ended nepotism, promoted merit: Spokesperson

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) spokesperson Nasir Farid praised the university’s President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, for transforming the institution into a merit-based hub of excellence over the past four years, saying that Dr. Alotaibi eliminated nepotism and ensuring decisions were made solely on merit.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nasir Farid said that Dr. Alotaibi’s principled decisions discouraged grouping and made it possible for deserving individuals to access their rights.

He cited the frequent holding of selection boards, where employees and teachers were promoted on merit.

He said that President IIUI’s principled policy failed such elements whose agenda was personal interest.

He said that in the light of President IIUI’s vision, the university achieved significant success in research, teaching quality and infrastructural development among other fields.

Mentioning the strategic plan introduced by Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi , he said that President IIUI saved the university from a serious financial crisis, the most mentionable is the support provided by Saudi Arabia due to his efforts amid tough financial circumstances.

Nasir Farid said that as a result of the tireless efforts of the President of University, the salaries of the last two months were managed from the Saudi fund.

The spokesperson said that the universities across the country are currently suffering from severe financial crisis and the same situation has also affected the IIUI, but it is the result of Dr. Hathal’s hard work and vision that even now the university is very competitive compared to other universities in the country and serving in better condition.

Speaking about a high-level meeting on admissions on Monday, the University spokesperson said that in this meeting, the Vice Presidents, Deans, Directors General and other senior officials of the University praised the leadership and vision of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi and said that in result of his hard work and vision, the university has achieved a prominent position in the global rankings.

They also praised saying that during his four-year tenure, along with the increase in faculty blocks, labs and infrastructure, the university has gotten high profile faculty members from Saudi Arabia’s Um ul Qura University, Madinah University and Imam Muhammad Ibn e Saud University, which they said is a matter of honor and distinction.