Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team fllew from Jinnah International Airport to Columbo via Dubai to participate in the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

The Team will play their first match in the Asia Cup against arch-rivals India in Dambulla on July 19.

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Squad:

Nida Dar (captain), Alia Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Muniba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashera Sindhu, Umima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sudra Amin, Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rabab and Touba Hasan.